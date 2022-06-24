Adjustments on lockdown and control measures for risk groups

MACAU, June 24 - In response to the changes of the epidemic situation and the short incubation period of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that starting from tomorrow (25 June), the lockdown and control measures for risk groups under the local epidemic (including core close contacts, non-core close contacts (people with common tracks) and secondary close contacts) will be amended as follows:

● For core close contacts and non-core close contacts, the period of lockdown and control will be changed from 10 days of medical observation, to 8 days of medical observation plus 2 day of self-health management. Meanwhile, they must undergo nucleic acid testing on Days 0, 2, 4 and 7. Their health code will be converted to yellow code during Days 8-10, in which they must undergo nucleic acid test on Days 8 and 10. Those who fail to get tested will have their health code turn red after Day 10.

● For secondary close contacts, the period of lockdown and control will be changed from 7 days of medical observation, to 5 days of medical observation plus 2 days of self-health management. Meanwhile, they must undergo nucleic acid testing on Days 0, 2 and 4. Their health code will be converted to yellow code during Days 5-7, in which they must undergo nucleic acid test on Day 5 and 7. Those who fail to get tested will have their health code turn red after Day 7.

Relevant yellow code holders can book for free NAT through the following link: https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook. For the effects of the above lockdown and control measures, the day of last contact is taken as Day 0, just as the original plan. The above amendments apply to all individuals who are subject to medical observation due to the current wave of local epidemic (from 18 June to present). For example, a core close contact who was last exposed to a positive case on 18 June (Day 0) shall complete medical observation and self-health management on 26 June (Day 8) and 28 June (Day 10) respectively.