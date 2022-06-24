Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,768 in the last 365 days.

The Response and Coordination Centre announces the arrangements of the NAT for key areas tomorrow (25 June)

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) announces that in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Macao since 18 June, on the basis of mass nucleic acid testing, a further nucleic acid test targeting key areas will be conducted, so as to screen potential novel coronavirus carriers in the local community. 

The targets of NAT for key areas include people who worked or stayed at the following place(s) for more than half an hour after 18 June, including Luís de Camões Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, shops at Rua da Emenda, shops from Bairro Iao Hon 1st Street to Bairro Iao Hon 8th Street, Fu Tai Industrial Building on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais and San Kin Yip Commercial Centre on Avenida da Amizade. They are required to make an appointment to undergo a nucleic acid test at the gymnasium of Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Healthy Life Education Centre, Macao Forum, Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium and Namyue QingMao Port between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. tomorrow (25 June).

The appointment system will be launched tomorrow (25 June) at 9 a.m. and targets of NAT for key areas can make an appointment through the following link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. They are required to take a self-antigen test before leaving home and report the test result through Macao Health Code. If the rapid antigen test result is negative, they can go to the testing station to undergo the nucleic acid test. If the rapid antigen test result is positive, they must be arranged to take the nucleic acid test at the quarantine station of the Community Treatment Centre. In addition, if one has a positive rapid antigen test result, he/she as well as the people living with him/ her are not allowed to go out, and a nucleic acid test will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

You just read:

The Response and Coordination Centre announces the arrangements of the NAT for key areas tomorrow (25 June)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.