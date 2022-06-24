The Response and Coordination Centre announces the arrangements of the NAT for key areas tomorrow (25 June)

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) announces that in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak in Macao since 18 June, on the basis of mass nucleic acid testing, a further nucleic acid test targeting key areas will be conducted, so as to screen potential novel coronavirus carriers in the local community.

The targets of NAT for key areas include people who worked or stayed at the following place(s) for more than half an hour after 18 June, including Luís de Camões Park, Lou Lim Ioc Park, shops at Rua da Emenda, shops from Bairro Iao Hon 1st Street to Bairro Iao Hon 8th Street, Fu Tai Industrial Building on Avenida de Venceslau de Morais and San Kin Yip Commercial Centre on Avenida da Amizade. They are required to make an appointment to undergo a nucleic acid test at the gymnasium of Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional, Healthy Life Education Centre, Macao Forum, Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium and Namyue QingMao Port between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. tomorrow (25 June).

The appointment system will be launched tomorrow (25 June) at 9 a.m. and targets of NAT for key areas can make an appointment through the following link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. They are required to take a self-antigen test before leaving home and report the test result through Macao Health Code. If the rapid antigen test result is negative, they can go to the testing station to undergo the nucleic acid test. If the rapid antigen test result is positive, they must be arranged to take the nucleic acid test at the quarantine station of the Community Treatment Centre. In addition, if one has a positive rapid antigen test result, he/she as well as the people living with him/ her are not allowed to go out, and a nucleic acid test will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.