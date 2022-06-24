Boulder Concert Band Names Andy Schwartz Official Photographer

Andy Schwartz Boulder Concert Band, photo by Andy Schwartz

Andy Schwartz of Soaring Light Images is Boulder Concert Band's New Photographer

BOULDER, CO, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boulder Concert Band, a nonprofit, award-winning, adult community band, today announced that Andy Schwartz of Soaring Light Images has been named Boulder Concert Band’s official photographer.

Schwartz studied photography at The State University of New York. (SUNY) in Albany before moving to Colorado in 1976. He joined the graphics department of Bell Laboratories in the early 1980s and evolved to digital photography in 1994 when the company added “building photographer” to his list of responsibilities.

After joining the Louisville Art Association a few years later, Andy started Soaring Light Images, specializing in fine art landscape photography. He continues to draw inspiration and motivation from magazine photos, gallery shows, attending workshops, traveling around the west, and looking to capture both the epic-sized scenery and the small and intimate landscape views that are too often overlooked.

"As I recover from the Marshall Fire that took my home and almost all my equipment and photos from the past 12 years, I see becoming the staff photographer for the Boulder Concert Band as a wonderful opportunity to get back into event photography," commented Andy. "Plus, I can exercise my creativity with everything that happens at a Boulder Concert Band event, including the beautiful outdoor summer concert spaces."

The Boulder Concert Band provides the community with outstanding performances of traditional and modern concert literature and enriches the cultural experience of the audience and the musicians. Follow the Boulder Concert Band on Facebook, Twitter, or visit the web site at www.boulderband.org.