Boulder Concert Band Places Third in National Competition

The American Prize in Band/Wind Ensemble Performance—Community Division, 2021-22

The Boulder Concert Band, a nonprofit, premier adult community band, today announced that it has earned third place in The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts, in the band/wind ensemble performance-community division category. The Acadian Wind Symphony, Lafayette, LA, placed first, and the Allentown Band, Allentown, PA, earned second place. The Boulder Concert Band earned first place in last year’s competition.

The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the musical arts. The American Prize is nonprofit, unique in scope and structure, and is designed to evaluate, recognize and reward the best performers, composers, conductors, ensembles and directors in the United States, at professional, college/university, community and school levels, based on submitted recordings. There is no live competition.

Because concerts were cancelled during the pandemic, bands were allowed to submit recordings from previous years. The band submitted four pieces, recorded by Quam Audio during 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 concerts.

Founded in 2010 and now celebrating its eleventh anniversary, The American Prize has awarded nearly $100,000 in prizes in all categories since its creation. Thousands of artists representing all fifty states have derived benefit from their participation in the contests of The American Prize. (www.theamericanprize.org)

About the Boulder Concert Band

The first records of a performing band in the city of Boulder date back to 1870. The ICC Silver Cornet Band performed weekly concerts in the pioneer town of Boulder. In the spring of 1897 a larger band organization was formed. This group, called the Boulder Citizen’s Band, said to be the best in Colorado, played through WWII and the 1918 flu epidemic. Several decades later, the Boulder Municipal Band was formed and was the first to include women musicians.

The Boulder Concert Band as we know it today was reorganized in 1976 by Hugh McMillen, former Director of Bands at the University of Colorado. Considered to be one of the premier adult community bands in the country, the band is back after an 18-month forced sabbatical due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its members are drawn from the business, professional, and educational communities in the Boulder County and Denver metro area.

The Boulder Concert Band provides the community with outstanding performances of traditional and modern concert literature and enriches the cultural experience of the audience and the musicians. Follow the Boulder Concert Band on Facebook, Twitter, or visit the web site at www.boulderband.org.



