EVOLIO and Lippman Connects Launch 2022 Research Series

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, and Lippman Connects, announced they will jointly conduct specialized research in conjunction with eight Roundtables planned for 2022, continuing an important initiative on behalf of Roundtable clients and the exhibition and convention industry.

For more than half a decade, Lippman Connects has been benchmarking event industry performance criteria in conjunction with its Roundtable series: Attendee Acquisition Roundtable (AAR), Exhibit Sales Roundtable (ESR), and Large Show Roundtable (LSR).

“Many alumni of past Roundtables already know EVOLIO's Joe Federbush as a subject-matter expert. Roundtable participants will be well-served by this research series,” said Sam Lippman, president, Lippman Connects.

“When EVOLIO first collaborated with Lippman Connects on research this past summer, it became clear that we shared an interest in digging deeper for fresh insights. This agreement will make that shared vision a reality,” added Federbush, president, EVOLIO Marketing.

EVOLIO will be the exclusive market research sponsor of all eight Roundtables:

• ESR, February 17, Arlington, VA (DC Metro)

• AAR, March 10, Arlington, VA

• LSR, April 7, Las Vegas, NV

• ESR, June 30, Chicago, IL

• AAR, July 28, Chicago, IL

• LSR, Summer (To Be Announced)

• ESR, September 29, Arlington, VA

• AAR, October 27, Arlington, VA

The surveys will explore current industry challenges, attendee acquisition and retention, exhibit and sponsorship sales and service, and the unique demographic of shows across various industries and sizes. Every 2022 Roundtable attendee will receive a complimentary copy of the relevant survey results, as well as a live, interactive briefing by Federbush.

About EVOLIO Marketing

EVOLIO helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits and we do not produce events, but we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO. EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? (www.evoliomarketing.com)

About Lippman Connects

Lippman Connects produces information-sharing and networking experiences for exhibition and convention industry executives, managers, and professionals. The Lippman Connects portfolio includes Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum, Attendee Acquisition Roundtable, Exhibit Sales Roundtable, Large Show Roundtable, and Digital Summit. (www.lippmanconnects.com)