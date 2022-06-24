California moving to protect abortion ‘now and for generations’ after Supreme Court decision

California lawmakers are racing to pass a measure that would ask voters to enshrine abortion rights in state law “now and for generations to come” in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision stripping away federal protections.
Jun 24, 2022
