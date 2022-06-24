The Cleveland Association of Broadcasters and Ohio Media School Work Collaboratively Toward Graduate Success
Ohio Media School and the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters take great pride in mentoring and celebrating our future media professionals!”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Media School (formally Ohio Center for Broadcasting) has long been a member of the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the quality of broadcasting and media in the Cleveland area.
— Lynda Leciejewski, Beonair Network of Media Schools
Organized in 1979, the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters works collaboratively in the industry to continue to advance excellence in Cleveland broadcasting through education, social interaction, recognition, and philanthropy.
Ohio Media School, one of the seven campuses that make up the Beonair Network of Media Schools, was established in 1986. We are incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our membership in the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters has opened many doors for our students and graduates by providing leadership, internship, mentorship, scholarship, and the opportunity to network with industry professionals in northeast Ohio.
The Cleveland Association of Broadcasters Executive Board, a volunteer, non-compensated group of broadcast and broadcast-related individuals, is responsible for the organization's affairs. The Board consists of four executive officers, and it just so happens that three of them have their roots in Ohio Media School.
Now in their 3rd term, these officers retained their executive roles throughout the pandemic, ensuring that the organization's mission would continue despite the lockdown. Alumni Executive Officers include the President, Leah Haslage, Producer at Evergreen Podcast Studios, and the Treasurer, Jessica Kirkwood Higgins, DMSC, Account Executive at Spectrum Reach. As Secretary, Lynda Leciejewski is the National Employer Representative at Ohio Media School/Beonair Network of Media Schools.
These women are not only excellent role models for our current students to emulate but also provide that bridge that encourages industry participation and networking with the pros.
Leah Haslage, a theater and journalism major, came to Ohio Media School to gain the technical training and internship opportunities that would help her land her industry start with Local TV20 and eventually migrate to nationally recognized industry leader Evergreen Podcast Studios in the role of Producer.
Jessica Kirkwood Higgins, who attended Kent State University, also enrolled at Ohio Media School to enhance her college education. Finding a love of sales coupled with a solid understanding of the broadcast market led her first to WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland and then to Spectrum Reach, where she has been Account Executive over the last 12 years.
Lynda Leciejewski joined Ohio Media School as Employer Representative for Career Services at the Cleveland Campus. Her passion for connecting our students to the industry led to the creation of her role of National Employer Representative for the seven campuses of the Beonair Network of Media Schools. Creating strong industry relationships and supporting community involvement, Lynda supports our mission across our seven campuses.
Leah, Jessica, and Lynda each represent the industry in their way, but collectively, their unified belief in and advocacy for the curriculum and student experience gained through the hands-on training at Ohio Media School, coupled with their commitment to the industry and the communities they serve, begins at the very heart of their shared experiences with both organizations.
We invite you to learn more about Ohio Media School and the Cleveland Association of Broadcasters. Both impact northeast Ohio and beyond and represent an excellent foundation for our current and future media professionals.
