The Explorers Club Unveils Program for Global Exploration Summit 2022
World’s Largest Explorers Summit to Meet for Third Time in PortugalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Explorers Club today announced that the 2022 Global Exploration Summit (GLEX) will take place in Portugal on July 2 in Lisbon, for the Glex Ignition, and from July 4-7 in the Azores. The Glex Ignition is expected to attract some 200 space specialists and will be livestreamed at glexsummit.com.
The third annual summit, with the support of Visit Portugal and sponsored by Visit Azores and PT.Space, brings together the world’s leading explorers to share accounts of their expeditions and the scientific research that they are conducting as they explore land, sea and space - including Colossal’s Woolly Mammoth Revival extinction, which seeks to resurrect the mammoth, creating a hybrid mammoth-elephant through genetic engineering that will be visually identical to its ancestor.
More than 30 panels will bring together such renowned explorers from around the globe, such as Richard Garriott (video game designer, adventurer and Explorers Club President), Eriona Hysolli (Albanian post-doctoral researcher at Colossal), Ben Lamm (co-Founder Colossal, American entrepreneur and business visionary), Dr Sian Proctor (geoscientist and astronaut from Guam), Onkuri Majumdar (Indian conservationist), Dr Nathalie Cabrol (French astrobiologist), Joshua Powell (English conservation biologist), Emanuel Gonçalves (Portuguese chief scientist), and Rosaly Lopes (Brazilian chief scientist for NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory) and many others.
“We are once again thrilled to host the world’s leading explorers at the GLEX Summit in Portugal,” said Richard Garriott, First Private Astronaut and President of The Explorers Club. “At The Explorers Club, we recognize five 'Famous Firsts' accomplished by our Membership - first to the North Pole, first to the South Pole, first to summit Everest, first to the deepest point in the Ocean, and first to the surface of the Moon. Yet the most common question I hear is: What's Next? This year at the Global Exploration Summit, alongside our partners from Portugal, we are heralding a new era for exploration, where we will answer this core question. From crossing the Atlantic, to crossing the stars, we stand at the edge of a new golden age of exploration. Join us in the Azores to find out What's Next. For more on the 2022 program, visit: https://www.glexsummit.com/program-2022.
GLEX held its inaugural event in July 2019 in Lisbon, with over 400 people in attendance and hundreds of explorers showcasing their latest discoveries and research as well as plans for future expeditions. The first summit included the world’s greatest explorers and scientists including Bertrand Piccard, Liv Arnesen, Don Walsh and Beverly Goodman, and brought together leading explorers to commemorate Magellan’s 500th Circumnavigation Anniversary.
Portugal was selected as home for the recurring summit timed to the 500th anniversary of the first scientific human expedition, the Magellan and Elcano circumnavigation. The event acknowledges the history of global exploration as well as the impact that that exploration has had on indigenous cultures and the environment. Today, as borders are erased, and the world confronts beyond boundaries challenges like climate change, GLEX also looks at the intersection of exploration and science to help further our understanding of life and to help educate people across the globe about our common heritage.
GLEX participants are also expected once again to sign onto the Lisbon Declaration, a promise among leaders in exploration, science and research to a worldwide effort to promote environmental preservation, particularly the planet’s most pristine habitats, and to inspire people to reconnect with nature.
GLEX is presented by Expanding World in partnership with The Explorers Club.
About The Explorers Club:
Since its inception in 1904, members of the Club have traversed the earth, the seas, the skies, and even the moon, on expeditions of exploration. First to the North Pole, first to the South Pole, first to the summit of Mount Everest, first to the deepest point in the ocean and first to the surface of the moon - all accomplished by Explorers Club Members. Notable members include Teddy Roosevelt, Neil Armstrong, Jane Goodall, Edmund Hillary, John Glenn, Sally Ride and Bob Ballard.
