Deborah Sisco, To Love Art is All About Learning to See

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Sisco has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Inspiring Painter has earned world recognition for her creativity. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I love to work with materials that move. I love how I can move the charcoal around on paper, how the brush moves the oil paint on the canvas, and how the clay feels in my hands when sculpting. I am not a planner, I cannot see a painting or a drawing before I begin, and though I plan the sculptures ahead of time, all of my works dictate what they become. The one dictates each stroke of the brush just before it. It is about the process, the color, the form, and most of all, the materials. I love to experiment with new materials and new processes and the challenge it presents to me.

My work is about just seeing things differently and the exhilaration of being free. I believe that to love art is all about learning to see. I want my viewers to experience my art not how I see it but how they see it. It should be a personal experience that is different for each person. That experience should be visually pleasing, happy, or even disturbing, but not empty.

I have started working with AI, feeding hundreds of images of my work into neural networks. Hours later, it produces newly interpreted images composed of thousands of bits and pieces taken from all my images. It is then the adventure begins. It's terrifying yet exhilarating; it is pure chaos. The paintings I create from this point are not intended to make a statement; they are not meant to be "understood"; there is no hidden message. Instead, they are an experience of chaos; since we live in a world full of chaos, we must learn how to relate to it and fit in. Each piece reflects me, and I have abandoned notions of what a good painting should look like and have given in to allow each new work just to become whatever it decides to be."

Deborah Sisco was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.deborahsiscoart.com/

