Deborah Sisco, To Love Art is All About Learning to See

Something Like Me

Something Like Me

Feeling Invisible

Feeling Invisible

Deborah Sisco's Anything But Typical

Deborah Sisco's Anything But Typical

Deborah Sisco's work is about just seeing things differently and the exhilaration of being free.

I want my viewers to experience my art not how I see it but how they see it”
— Deborah Sisco

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Sisco has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from the United States, this Inspiring Painter has earned world recognition for her creativity. We share with you here some insights from the artist.

"I love to work with materials that move. I love how I can move the charcoal around on paper, how the brush moves the oil paint on the canvas, and how the clay feels in my hands when sculpting. I am not a planner, I cannot see a painting or a drawing before I begin, and though I plan the sculptures ahead of time, all of my works dictate what they become. The one dictates each stroke of the brush just before it. It is about the process, the color, the form, and most of all, the materials. I love to experiment with new materials and new processes and the challenge it presents to me.

My work is about just seeing things differently and the exhilaration of being free. I believe that to love art is all about learning to see. I want my viewers to experience my art not how I see it but how they see it. It should be a personal experience that is different for each person. That experience should be visually pleasing, happy, or even disturbing, but not empty.

I have started working with AI, feeding hundreds of images of my work into neural networks. Hours later, it produces newly interpreted images composed of thousands of bits and pieces taken from all my images. It is then the adventure begins. It's terrifying yet exhilarating; it is pure chaos. The paintings I create from this point are not intended to make a statement; they are not meant to be "understood"; there is no hidden message. Instead, they are an experience of chaos; since we live in a world full of chaos, we must learn how to relate to it and fit in. Each piece reflects me, and I have abandoned notions of what a good painting should look like and have given in to allow each new work just to become whatever it decides to be."

Deborah Sisco was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

To learn more about this artist, please visit https://www.deborahsiscoart.com/

.
.
.

.
.
.
News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Deborah Sisco, To Love Art is All About Learning to See

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine viviana@arttourinternational.com
Company/Organization
ArtTour International Magazine
988 Columbus Ave
New York, New York, 10025
United States
+1 800-807-1167
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Viviana Puello is an award-winning artist, writer, coach, Founder/CEO of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists worldwide. As CEO, she has expanded the platform to include print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, and more! Most recently the New York weekly listed Viviana as one of the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs in 2020.

More about Viviana

More From This Author
Deborah Sisco, To Love Art is All About Learning to See
For Aleksandra Ciążyńska, Art is an Eternal Learning
Luana Stebule, The Spiritual Dimension of Art is Essential.
View All Stories From This Author