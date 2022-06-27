FanRally Subscription Membership Platform Announces $3 Million Funding Raise Led By Capital One Ventures
Joins Other Investors Including Studio VC, Handshake Ventures, Underdog Labs, and Courtyard Ventures
The future of fandom is evolving quickly. The FanRally platform helps teams and artists build deeper relationships with fans by personalizing the way they access the events and experiences they love.”PLEASANTON, CA, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanRally, a subscription membership platform for sports and entertainment, announced today that it has raised $3 million in equity financing led by Capital One Ventures. Other investors include Studio VC, Handshake Ventures, Underdog Labs, and Courtyard Ventures. These investors join existing shareholders Green Egg Ventures, former NBA star and Stanford All-American Rich Kelley, and former Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, to bring the total raised since the company's founding in 2020 to over $4 million.
— Chris Giles, Co-Founder and CEO of FanRally
FanRally plans to use the new funding to expand its subscription membership footprint in the ticketing marketplace. The company launched in 2020 and has pioneered new subscription memberships, designed for modern fans who are increasingly rejecting traditional season ticket bundles. FanRally has grown rapidly since the post-pandemic return of live events, partnering with teams in the MLB, NHL, NBA, and major college athletics to power subscription memberships.
“FanRally has uncovered an opportunity to empower sports teams and the entertainment industry with digital subscriptions and dynamic ticketing solutions,” said Nathan Krishnamurthy, partner, Capital One Ventures. “FanRally is a pioneer using enterprise software to create modern membership models designed for the next generation of fans.”
A New Ticketing Paradigm?
“ The future of fandom is evolving quickly, and the FanRally platform helps teams and artists build deeper and more direct relationships with fans by personalizing the way they access the events and experiences they love,” said FanRally Co-Founder and CEO Chris Giles. “It was built by and for the modern fan who values exclusivity, flexibility, and social experiences – things the traditional ticket bundle cannot support.”
The FanRally platform replaces tickets with reservations, turning the traditional, static ticket bundle into dynamic inventory. Members pay a monthly subscription fee in lieu of paying for tickets and can reserve seats directly on their phones whenever they want to attend a game or event. Subscription membership costs for the consumer are typically between 30 to 60 percent of a season ticket for the ability to attend any game.
Teams and artists can fully customize subscription memberships on the FanRally Platform to give fans different means and levels of access to the events and experiences they love. Subscription memberships represent a paradigm shift in the ticketing business, driving substantially higher yields by enabling teams and artists to retain control of unused inventory, which eliminates the cannibalization of single-game ticket sales and opens the door for incremental revenue.
For more information about FanRally please visit: www.fanrally.com
About FanRally
FanRally (www.fanrally.com)is a subscription membership platform that helps teams and artists build deeper and more direct relationships with fans by customizing the way they access the events and experiences they love. The platform replaces tickets with reservations, turning the traditional, static ticket bundle into dynamic inventory. Fans reserve seats and experiences based on their subscription membership package, which teams and artists can fully customize and control. The platform drives substantially higher yields by putting control of unused inventory back in the hands of teams and artists, eliminates the cannibalization of single-game ticket sales, and opens the door for incremental revenue. Founded in 2020 by former executives from the Oakland Athletics, San Francisco 49ers, Google, and Oracle, FanRally was created to rally fans around the teams and artists they love.
