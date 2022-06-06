FanRally & the Houston Astros Partner to Launch Ticketless Subscriptions
Astros Launch “Moon Shot Monthly Subscription Program” Giving Members Greater Scheduling Flexibility, Access, and Value
Our Partnership with FanRally allows us to deliver a membership option specifically designed for younger fans while still providing great value, access, and most importantly, flexibility.”PLEASANTON, CA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanRally, the innovative ticketless subscription software platform, announced today it has partnered with the Houston Astros to offer fans subscription seat reservation privileges to attend Astros games starting with the home game against the Mariners on June 6th and running through to the end of the regular season in early October.
“Our partnership with FanRally allows us to deliver a flexible membership option specifically designed for younger fans,” said P.J. Keene, Vice President of Astros Ticket Sales & Service. “The Moon Shot Plans will provide fans the opportunity to decide when they want to come each month while still providing great value, access, and most importantly, flexibility.”
“We are thrilled to partner with the Houston Astros to power their ticketless subscriptions,” said FanRally Co-Founder and CEO Chris Giles. “The Astros were very thoughtful in designing this program for today’s fan and I’m thrilled we could bring their vision to life on the FanRally Platform.”
Those fans interested in the Moon Shot subscription program can go to: https://astros.go.fanrally.com/shop
FanRally powers ticketless subscriptions for the LA Kings, Milwaukee Brewers, Ontario Reign, Stanford University, University of South Carolina, University of Pittsburgh, and Villanova University.
About Fan Rally:
FanRally (www.fanrally.com) is a ticketless subscription platform that offers member-exclusive seat reservation privileges rather than ticket bundles for the sports team and live entertainment companies. FanRally's proprietary software is designed to optimize the fan experience while providing its partners, including professional sports teams and university athletic departments, enhanced revenue yields, full control of inventory, and most importantly direct ongoing fan relationships. Founded in 2020 by former executives from the Oakland A’s, San Francisco 49ers, Google, and Oracle, FanRally was born out of the idea of disrupting the status quo and pioneering the evolution of the live events industry.
