Los Angeles Kings and FanRally Launch NHL’s First Ticketless Subscription Service
Early Success of Kings AHL affiliate, Ontario Reign paves way for FanRally and AXS to unveil integrated platform for multiple AXS clients
This partnership is giving fans their first glimpse into our ticketless future. We’re thrilled to partner with the Kings and AXS to deliver on-demand subscriptions designed for Millennials and Gen Z”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FanRally, a groundbreaking ticketless subscription software platform, announced today that it has partnered with the Los Angeles Kings and the Kings’ AHL affiliate the Ontario Reign to offer fans ticketless subscription memberships for home games. With the FanRally partnership, the Kings and the Reign are the first professional hockey franchises to use member-exclusive seat reservation privileges rather than tickets for games.
— FanRally CEO Chris Giles
The Kings subscription, LA Kings Reserve went live this week, while the Reign subscription, Ontario Reign Reserve has been live since the season opener in October.
FanRally’s proprietary software allows LA Kings Reserve members to now:
• Reserve up to two games at a time with no limit on how many games they can attend.
• Reserve specific seats at no additional cost based on the member’s subscription tier.
• Attend games with others via FanRally’s group reservations.
• Manage their memberships directly on the Kings apps.
“Integrating the AXS ticketing platform with FanRally’s ticketless membership platform allows our partners like the Los Angeles Kings Hockey team, to interact with their younger fans who value flexibility and have shied away from traditional ticketing packages, “said AXS Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Sine.
“FanRally’s ticketless subscription service provides a unique platform to build personalized and on-going relationships with modern fans and delivers the flexibility they are demanding. Our LA Kings Reserve offering is a new alternative to traditional ticket memberships that gives us the ability to build the direct relationship with the fan while they, especially younger fans, can personalize their ticket experience.” said Mason Donley, Kings Vice President of Ticket Sales and Service.
By removing the ticket from the equation all together, the FanRally platform enables the Kings and the Reign to sell subscriptions that work a lot like a streaming service. Subscribers can book specific seats to any game for just the monthly subscription price and attend unlimited games with their reservation privileges. Memberships come in multiple seating tiers & subscribers can easily attend games with other subscribers through FanRally's group reservation capabilities.
"This partnership is giving fans their first glimpse into our ticketless future. We’re thrilled to partner with the Kings, the Reign, and AXS to deliver exclusive, on-demand subscriptions designed for Millennials and Gen Z, " said FanRally Chief Executive Officer Chris Giles.
About AXS
AXS is a global ticketing platform, offering best-in-class ticketing, marketing and data technology in a single platform to suit every client size and type, from small music clubs to the largest sports stadiums. AXS is the ticketing partner for over 350 premier venues, sports teams, event organizers around the world, including JAM Productions, Pabst Theater Group, AEG Presents, The O2, STAPLES Center, T-Mobile Arena, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets and the Vegas Golden Knights. AXS powers both primary and resale marketplaces, leveraging integrated technology and analytics to enable clients to sell the right ticket to the right fan at the right price. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AXS employs more than 350 professionals in multiple locations worldwide, including Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, London, and Stockholm. Official Tickets and Your Source for Live Entertainment | AXS.com
About The Los Angeles Kings
In their 55th year, the LA Kings are two-time Stanley Cup Champions with a rich history of Hockey Hall of Famers. Committed to bringing excitement, passion and Stanley Cup glory to Southern California, the legacy of the LA Kings is an ultimate commitment to their fans and the community.
About The Ontario Reign
Located 40 miles east of Los Angeles, the Ontario Reign play at Toyota Arena and practice at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo. The proximity to the Kings benefits both organizations, and in addition to on-ice success, the Reign have set numerous attendance records and have earned several league wide.
About FanRally
FanRally is a ticketless subscription platform that offers member-exclusive seat reservation privileges rather than ticket bundles for the sports and entertainment industries. FanRally's proprietary software technology is designed to optimize the fan experience while providing its clients, including professional sports teams and university athletic departments, an enhanced revenue stream along with full control of all inventory and data. Subscribe to Seats | FanRally
David Thoreau
FanRally
david@fanrally.com
