Jobs Up in All Metros, Unemployment Rates Down in Most Areas in May

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in another in May according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas.





"The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois' continued positive economic trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state's workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +182,600), the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,700), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Professional & Business Services (eleven areas); Education & Health Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each); and Wholesale Trade (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-2.6 points to 4.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%), the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.4 point to 4.3%) and the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 4.7%). The unemployment rate in the Kankakee MSA increased +0.2 point to 6.2%. The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA and the Decatur MSA.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area May 2022* May 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Carbondale-Marion 5.0% 5.2% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 4.5% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.2% 6.8% -2.6 Danville 6.1% 6.1% 0.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Decatur 7.1% 7.1% 0.0 Elgin 5.1% 5.4% -0.3 Kankakee 6.2% 6.0% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 4.7% -0.4 Peoria 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 Rockford 8.3% 8.4% -0.1 Springfield 4.7% 5.1% -0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6% 4.8% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - May 2022

Metropolitan Area May May Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,900 88,800 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 55,000 1,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,600 113,100 3,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,752,600 3,570,000 182,600 Danville MSA 26,100 25,800 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,700 178,300 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,900 47,700 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 255,200 244,200 11,000 Kankakee MSA 42,900 42,300 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 420,000 409,400 10,600 Peoria MSA 166,700 163,500 3,200 Rockford MSA 145,300 138,600 6,700 Springfield MSA 108,400 104,400 4,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 238,700 236,900 1,800 Illinois Statewide 6,042,800 5,794,000 248,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area May 2022 May 2021 Over the Year Change Decatur MSA Macon County 7.1 % 7.1 % 0.0 Springfield MSA Menard County 3.8 % 3.5 % 0.3 Sangamon County 4.8 % 5.2 % -0.4 Cities Decatur City 8.2 % 8.5 % -0.3 Rock Island City 5.0 % 5.8 % -0.8 Springfield City 5.2 % 6.0 % -0.8 Counties Adams County 3.6 % 3.5 % 0.1 Brown County 2.5 % 2.1 % 0.4 Calhoun County 4.3 % 4.4 % -0.1 Christian County 5.9 % 4.9 % 1.0 De Witt County 4.3 % 4.4 % -0.1 Greene County 4.3 % 3.8 % 0.5 Hancock County 4.0 % 3.9 % 0.1 Jersey County 3.9 % 3.9 % 0.0 Logan County 4.4 % 4.3 % 0.1 McDonough County 4.6 % 4.4 % 0.2 Macoupin County 4.2 % 4.0 % 0.2 Montgomery County 5.1 % 4.9 % 0.2 Morgan County 4.5 % 4.3 % 0.2 Moultrie County 3.5 % 3.2 % 0.3 Piatt County 3.6 % 3.5 % 0.1 Pike County 4.3 % 3.4 % 0.9 Schuyler County 3.7 % 3.3 % 0.4 Scott County 4.5 % 3.9 % 0.6 Shelby County 4.4 % 3.6 % 0.8 Other Areas LWIA 19 6.7 % 6.7 % 0.0 LWIA 20 4.8 % 5.0 % -0.2 LWIA 21 4.5 % 4.2 % 0.3 Central EDR 5.1 % 5.2 % -0.1

Central Illinois Highlights





Decatur MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent in May 2022 from May 2021. There were an estimated 3,319 unemployed people in the labor force in May 2022.





The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,200 compared to one year ago.





Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+700), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Manufacturing (+100), Educational and Health Services (+100), Other Services (+100), and Financial Activities (+100).





Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Retail Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.





April payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-200) and Government (-100).





Springfield MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in May 2022 from 5.1 percent in May 2021. There were an estimated 4,923 unemployed people in the labor force in May 2022.

The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,000 compared to one year ago.





Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,900), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,100), Professional and Business Services (+600), Information (+500), Other Services (+100), Manufacturing (+100), and Government (+100).





No payroll changes were reported in Mining and Construction, Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, or Retail Trade.





Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-400).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.



