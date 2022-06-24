Public Health Officials Announce 27,094 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 27,094 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 deaths since June 17, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of last night, 1,099 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
"With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus. We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."
The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Johnson, Marion, Massac, Washington and Wayne in Southern Illinois.
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.