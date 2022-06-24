Public Health Officials Announce 27,094 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 27,094 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 82 deaths since June 17, 2022.





According to the CDC, 20 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes some of the counties around the Chicago metropolitan area, counties around Peoria and Champaign in central Illinois, and counties in Southern Illinois. An additional 47 counties throughout the state are now rated at Medium Community Level.





Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.





As of last night, 1,099 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 114 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 213 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.





"With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk," said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. "Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus. We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you."





The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Johnson, Marion, Massac, Washington and Wayne in Southern Illinois.





The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:





Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19





At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.





IDPH has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments. There are over 1,200 treatment locations in Illinois - including all the major retail pharmacies. More than 96.7% of the state's population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.





A total of 22,604,803 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,727 doses. Since June 17, 61,088 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois' total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois' total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 53% of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.









Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.





The federal government has established a new website that provides an all-purpose toolkit with information on how to obtain masks, treatment, vaccines and testing resources for all areas of the country at: https://www.covid.gov/.































