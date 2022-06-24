Jobs Up in All Metros, Unemployment Rates Down in Most Areas in May

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased in eleven Illinois metropolitan areas, increased in one and was unchanged in another in May according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas.





"The Pritzker administration is encouraged by Illinois' continued positive economic trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We remain committed to providing the resources needed to support and strengthen the state's workforce."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +182,600), the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,700), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing and Other Services (thirteen areas each); Government (twelve areas); Professional & Business Services (eleven areas); Education & Health Services (ten areas); Mining and Construction and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (nine areas each); and Wholesale Trade (eight areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metro Division (-2.6 points to 4.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.5 points to 3.8%), the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.4 point to 4.3%) and the Springfield MSA (-0.4 point to 4.7%). The unemployment rate in the Kankakee MSA increased +0.2 point to 6.2%. The unemployment rate was unchanged in the Danville MSA and the Decatur MSA.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates



Metropolitan Area May 2022* May 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Carbondale-Marion 5.0% 5.2% -0.2 Champaign-Urbana 4.3% 4.5% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.2% 6.8% -2.6 Danville 6.1% 6.1% 0.0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.8% 5.3% -1.5 Decatur 7.1% 7.1% 0.0 Elgin 5.1% 5.4% -0.3 Kankakee 6.2% 6.0% 0.2 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.3% 4.7% -0.4 Peoria 5.5% 5.6% -0.1 Rockford 8.3% 8.4% -0.1 Springfield 4.7% 5.1% -0.4 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.6% 4.8% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 4.5% 6.1% -1.6 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - May 2022

Metropolitan Area May May Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 92,900 88,800 4,100 Carbondale-Marion MSA 56,600 55,000 1,600 Champaign-Urbana MSA 116,600 113,100 3,500 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,752,600 3,570,000 182,600 Danville MSA 26,100 25,800 300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 185,700 178,300 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,900 47,700 1,200 Elgin Metro Division 255,200 244,200 11,000 Kankakee MSA 42,900 42,300 600 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 420,000 409,400 10,600 Peoria MSA 166,700 163,500 3,200 Rockford MSA 145,300 138,600 6,700 Springfield MSA 108,400 104,400 4,000 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 238,700 236,900 1,800 Illinois Statewide 6,042,800 5,794,000 248,800 *Preliminary | **Revised





Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area May 2022 May 2021 Over the Year Change Mattoon-Charleston Area Clark County 4.5 % 4.4 % 0.1 Coles County 5.0 % 4.8 % 0.2 Cumberland County 3.5 % 3.6 % -0.1 Douglas County 3.6 % 3.1 % 0.5 Edgar County 3.9 % 3.6 % 0.3 Moultrie County 3.5 % 3.2 % 0.3 Shelby County 4.4 % 3.6 % 0.8 Effingham Area Clay County 4.9 % 4.9 % 0.0 Crawford County 4.6 % 4.7 % -0.1 Effingham County 3.2 % 3.4 % -0.2 Fayette County 4.6 % 4.4 % 0.2 Jasper County 3.9 % 3.6 % 0.3 Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area Clinton County 3.2 % 3.0 % 0.2 Hamilton County 3.8 % 4.1 % -0.3 Jefferson County 5.7 % 5.9 % -0.2 Marion County 5.5 % 5.5 % 0.0 Washington County 2.7 % 2.6 % 0.1 Wayne County 4.2 % 4.3 % -0.1 Other Areas LWIA 21 4.5 % 4.2 % 0.3 LWIA 23 4.4 % 4.3 % 0.1 LWIA 24 4.7 % 4.9 % -0.2 LWIA 25 5.4 % 5.5 % -0.1 LWIA 26 5.3 % 5.1 % 0.2 Southeastern EDR 4.4 % 4.3 % 0.1

South Central Illinois Highlights





Mattoon - Charleston Area





May 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +250 compared to one year ago.





Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+225), Government (+225), Financial Activities (+175), Educational and Health Services (+75), Information (+50), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).





Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-250), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-125), Manufacturing (-75), and Construction (-50). No employment change was reported in Other Services.





Effingham Area





Total nonfarm employment in May 2022 increased by +1,300 compared to last year.





Employment gains were posted in Government (+350), Construction (+275), Leisure and Hospitality (+225), Educational and Health Services (+225), Manufacturing (+150), Professional and Business Services (+75), Other Services (+25), and Financial Activities (+25).

Employment declined in Information (-25).





No change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining or Trade, Transportation, and Utilities.





Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area





May 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +675 since May 2021.





Employment increased in Government (+450), Professional and Business Services (+175), Leisure and Hospitality (+75), Other Services (+50), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+50), and Information (+25). No change was reported in Financial Activities or Natural Resources and Mining.





Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-25), Construction (-50), and Manufacturing (-125).









Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.







