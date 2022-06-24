Montgomery County Council’s Statement on Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

MARYLAND, June 24 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 24, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2022—Today, the Montgomery County Council issued the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion.

“The Montgomery County Council expresses its deepest disappointment and objection to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision today to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade, which for the first time recognized that the constitutional right to privacy is broad enough to encompass a person’s decision whether or not to make their own healthcare decisions.

“The Council stands united in the belief that a person’s right to make their own decisions about their healthcare deserves the highest level of constitutional protection, and a politicized Supreme Court should not choose to curb or restrict the constitutional rights of citizens.

“Reproductive health care is essential health care, plain and simple, and this decision strips a fundamental right away from the American people.

“The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has an impact not only on women and people who can bear children but on all Americans who believe in a free and just society.

“The Council acknowledges that abortion restrictions have the most consequential and harmful impact on marginalized communities, such as racial minorities, people with low incomes, people in rural communities and people who are marginalized because of their gender identity, gender expression or gender nonconformity.

“We, the members of the Montgomery County Council, stand in strong support of Roe v. Wade and are prepared to elevate the fight to reinstate one of the most significant health care laws in American history. We will continue to advocate for protected and expanded access to abortion care in Montgomery County, the state of Maryland and the nation.”

The Montgomery County Council held a press conference and passed a resolution on May 10, led by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and supported by the full Council, reinforcing the preservation of reproductive freedom under Roe v. Wade. You can view the resolution here and watch the press conference here.

For information on family planning and reproductive health resources available in Montgomery County, visit here.

