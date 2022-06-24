Several Locations To Be Resurfaced In Odessa Area

Several locations across the Odessa District will see improvements as part of a maintenance contract. Essentially, the top layers of asphalt will be cut away and replaced under this contract.

The work will be done at night, so if the schedule says work is on a Monday, it starts Monday evening and lasts until early Tuesday morning before peak travel times begin. While the schedule may change due to weather or other unforeseen events, the following locations are scheduled on the following dates:

ECTOR COUNTY

Monday, June 27: Westbound I-20 in Ector County just east of FM 1601 (Penwell area).

Tuesday, June 28: Westbound I-20 south service road near West Loop 338 and southbound U.S. Highway 385 at FM 1787.

Wednesday, June 29: Intersection of South Loop 338 and FM 3503.

Thursday, June 30: BI-20 north service road at MCM FunDome.

Tuesday, July 5: The long curving ramps of BI-20 at East Loop 338.

Wednesday, July 6: I-20 north service road at East Loop 338 and at Grandview.

Thursday, July 7: East Loop 338 crossover at 87th Street.

Thursday, July 7, Friday, July 8: Intersection of FM 181 and Scharbauer Street (three miles north of SH 302).

ANDREWS COUNTY

Monday, July 11: Intersection of Highway 128 and FM 1218.

WINKLER COUNTY

Tuesday, July 12: Highway 302 in the city of Kermit.

Motorists are asked to slow down when driving in work zones. Motorists are also reminded that state law requires them to obey any warning signs, flaggers, and pilot cars encountered in the work zone.

Dan Williams Co. of Austin has been contracted to do this work, which is being added to a maintenance contract that has already made $1.5 million in similar improvements at about a dozen locations.