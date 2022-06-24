United States Hispanic Business Council Commends Congress for Passage of Bipartisan Gun Package

The leadership of Senators like John Cornyn and Joe Manchin proves that our legislators can reach across the aisle for the sake of the American people.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the passage of the bipartisan gun package, Javier Palomarez - President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) - released the following statement commending Congress for their bipartisan leadership:“It is undeniably a great day for American democracy when our nation’s leaders demonstrate true bipartisanship. This is most evident in the recent Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.It’s no secret that the issues this country has faced at the hands of gun violence continue to be multifaceted in nature and this bill’s impressive efforts have brought together both sides of the aisle to find common-sense solutions. Our nation’s children, families, businesses, churches, and communities are impacted by this and our organization is delighted to see Senators like John Cornyn and Joe Manchin reaching across the aisle for the sake of the American people.This bill has successfully woven the protection of our fellow Americans, mentally, physically, and constitutionally. Our hope is that this bipartisan effort will make great headway on the issues that continue to cause a divide where the American people need collaborative policy efforts in Washington to ensure our livelihood. Now, more than ever, the American people are depending on our elected leaders to step up and lead us out of the economic conditions and societal challenges that plague our country. We have not lost faith in this great democracy and we celebrate the leadership of the following 20 senators for their valiant efforts in initiating and passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act:Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Cory Booker (D- N.J.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Angus King (I-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).”