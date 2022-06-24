Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,739 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox names Rick Westmoreland to 2nd District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 24, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Rick Westmoreland to fill Judge Michelle Heward’s vacancy on the 2nd District Juvenile Court. The governor’s nominations are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Rick’s experience as both a prosecutor and defense counsel will serve him well as he joins the 2nd District Juvenile Court bench,” Gov. Cox said. “We’re grateful for his continuing commitment to public service.” 

Westmoreland currently serves as specialty court division chief in Davis County Attorney’s Office, acting as a prosecutor of all types of criminal felony and misdemeanor cases in Utah State District Court, a position he’s held since 2004. Prior to his current position, he worked as adjunct professor in criminal justice at Weber State University in Ogden. He also worked as an adjunct professor in the master’s program of nursing teaching compliance in patient care. Previously he served as a judge advocate general for the United States Army Reserve, defending soldiers subject to separation from the United States Army before separation boards. In 2002, he funded his private legal practice specializing in domestic relations and personal injury as well as criminal. He also worked as an attorney for Robert DeBry and Associates and Weber County Attorney’s Office in Ogden.

“I am grateful for the confidence Gov. Cox has placed in me with this appointment,” Westmoreland said. “I believe in the mission of the juvenile court and am looking forward to serving the families and children of my community with fairness, integrity, and compassion.”

Photo is attached.

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox names Rick Westmoreland to 2nd District Juvenile Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.