Rabren General Contractors Selected to Build New ADVA State Veterans Home

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) recently selected Rabren General Contractors to build the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise. The state-of-the-art skilled-care nursing facility will be approximately 182,000 square feet and house 174 residents. Construction is scheduled to begin July 5, and the facility is expected to open in 2024.

“We look forward to working with Rabren General Contractors. We are familiar with several of their projects through the Southeast and have been impressed with the quality their work,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis. “The Enterprise community and Wiregrass share this same excitement as this project continues moving forward.”

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) and SBVA celebrated breaking ground of the new facility on June 17. Officials from the City of Enterprise, Coffee County, and Fort Rucker, along with representatives from Rabren and Williams Blackstock Architects, who designed the facility, participated in the event.

Enterprise was chosen as the new home’s location in early January 2020. The site of the facility will be on 108 acres off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park. This location was chosen largely because of the considerable Veteran population in Coffee County. Studies indicate the county, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in the Veteran population in coming years. It is expected to provide jobs for more than 200 people in the community.

“We are grateful to the ADVA for allowing us to be part of such an important project We look forward to commencing work and building something that will provide a benefit to Enterprise and the Wiregrass community for years to come,” said Rabren General Contractors Senior Project Manager Matt Ostendorf.

Rabren General Contractors was established in 2000 and has become one of the largest privately held general contractor in the state of Alabama with experiences in a variety of market segments that include K-12 and higher education, multi-family and student living, hospitality, sports and recreation, government, office, healthcare, and more.