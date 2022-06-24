Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Ruling

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today issued the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court ruling of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization: 

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a resounding victory for the Constitution and for those who have worked for so many years to protect the lives of the most vulnerable among us. By the end of the day, we will file motions so that the Fetal Heartbeat Act will go into effect in South Carolina and immediately begin working with members of the General Assembly to determine the best solution for protecting the lives of unborn South Carolinians."

