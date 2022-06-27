National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) Announces Call for Abstracts for Annual NANT Conference
NANT is now acceptiong abstract submissions for Oral and Poster Presentations for the NANT 13 Conference April 13-15, 2023 in Tucson, AZ.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NANT supports neonatal therapists and the babies they serve. We provide multiple ways for neonatal therapists to connect, learn, mentor, and inspire while advancing this focused field of therapy on an international level.
National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT) is hosting our annual conference, NANT 13 – Inspiring Competence and Confidence from April 14-15, 2023, with the pre-conference on April 13, 2023. This international conference is the only one of its kind in the world and we are excited to be in Tucson for the first time.
This 3-day conference allows attendees to refuel while learning the latest neonatal therapy research and clinical practices, interact with exhibitors who supply specialized products and services to the field, and network with colleagues from around the globe.
To improve neurodevelopmental outcomes, neonatal therapists must continue to elevate competency standards and contribute as confident, collaborative, and essential team members in the neonatal intensive care unit.
We invite you to submit abstracts for NANT 13! Call for abstracts will be open from June 13 – August 15, 2022.
Sue Ludwig
National Association of Neonatal Therapists (NANT)
+1 866-999-5524
info@neonataltherapists.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn