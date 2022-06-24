Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Trafficking // North West Vermont Drug Task Force

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22H2000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: DET CPL Mike DeFiore

STATION: North West Vermont Drug Task Force

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 @ 1317

INCIDENT LOCATION: 155 Mallets Bay Avenu, VT

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking, Cocaine Trafficking

ACCUSED: Zahir ALLAH

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/23/2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Zahir ALLAH (42) of Springfield, MA subsequent to a months long investigation into his distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area.

The investigation consisted of numerous controlled purchases of illegal drugs. At the time of his arrest ALLAH was in possession of approximately 207 grams of cocaine base (crack cocaine), 313 grams of cocaine, and 1,000 bags of fentanyl. The street value of the illegal drugs was approximately $85,265.00.

ALLAH was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Center for lack of $100,000.00 bail and will be arraigned at the Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 06/24/2022 to answer to the charges of Sale of heroin, Trafficking of Fentanyl, and Trafficking of Cocaine.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $1000,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dustin Robinson

Vermont State Police

Northwest Narcotics Investigation Unit

45 State Drive

Waterbury, VT 05671