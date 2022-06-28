Southern Careers Institute Announces Their Participation in National Nursing Assistant Week
SCI celebrates the contribution of Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) and other Allied Health professionals to their communities.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCI recognizes that CNAs play an essential role in our society and they invite everyone to join in celebrating all that they do during National Nursing Assistant Week. It's an excellent opportunity to learn more about the critical role CNAs play in communities across America and what it takes to become a medical professional.
National Nursing Assistant Week is an opportunity for CNAs to reflect on the essential contributions they make to their communities and the skills needed to obtain certifications to become a Nurse’s Aide. To honor this week and celebrate CNA contributions, SCI would like to share some information about their Nurse Aide Training Program.
SCI’s Nurse Aide Training Program introduces students to the skills needed to provide quality care for patients and hands-on clinical experience. Students also learn about National Nursing Assistant Week, which takes place this year from June 16th-22nd and is a time to show appreciation for all CNAs for the hard work and sacrifices they make daily.
Southern Careers Institute trains students on the skills needed to obtain certifications to become a Nurse Aide as well as other Allied Health careers. They are committed to providing high-quality training programs for those who wish to become CNAs or other Allied Health professionals.
Once ready to begin the journey toward a new career as a Nurse Aide or other Allied Health professional, SCI is here to help.
About the Company:
The Southern Careers Institute is an accredited, private career, and technical education institution located in Texas. SCI offers a wide variety of online programs in addition to the in-person classes they have available on their eight campuses. SCI provides high-quality, hands-on training programs to build technical and soft skills. They empower individuals by helping them acquire the competencies needed to enter rewarding careers and become successful members of their communities. SCI has provided students with employer-tailored programs in business, beauty, medical, technology, and other skilled trades for over 60 years. SCI specializes in creating a new standard of higher education by helping students gain the skills and insight necessary to help them build successful careers.
Southern Careers Institute
+1 833-734-8392
marketing@scitexas.com