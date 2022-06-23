Submit Release
State grant helps UWSP, partners meet forestry workforce needs

Addressing a need for skilled workers in the forestry industry, the Wisconsin Forestry Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will receive a state grant of up to $8 million. This Workforce Innovation Grant will support education and create a pipeline to forestry careers for the next generation.

The Workforce Innovation Grants will provide additional training resources to Wisconsin’s forest product industries, said Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “By targeting both workers who need help getting back into the job market or developing their skills and young people just starting their careers, we’re building a workforce that will meet our immediate and long-term needs.”

[Adapted from: State grant helps UWSP, partners meet forestry workforce needs June 23, 2022 Wausau Pilot & Review]

