WVDOH storm cleanup is a two-step process

Severe thunderstorms that swept through much of West Virginia on Monday, June 13, 2022, and Tuesday, June 14, 2022, sent West Virginia Division of Highways cleanup crews throughout the Mountain State into a frenzy of activity cutting trees out of roadways to open closed roads.



But once the trees are out of the roadway and traffic can flow again, work doesn’t just stop.



“It’s a two-step process,” said Kathy Rushworth, P.E., WVDOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer.



When a storm hits, “We have emergency callouts through the night,” Rushworth said. “We do everything we can to get that road open for traffic.”