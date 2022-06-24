Bidding Set to Close on a 5BR/2BA Brick Ranch Home on 7+ Ac. in Lunenburg County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a solid 5 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home on 7.75 +/- acres) with large majestic oaks surrounding the house”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a solid 5 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home (2 parcels totaling 7.75 +/- acres) with large majestic oaks surrounding the house located on top of a knoll overlooking grassy fields and farm land and only a short drive to South Hill & Blackstone, VA, Tuesday, June 28 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This home is located only 6 miles from downtown Kenbridge and a short drive to I-85, South Hill & Blackstone, VA,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Smyth.
Tuesday, June 28 at 3:30PM -- 3225 Jonesboro Rd., Kenbridge, VA 23944
Solid 5 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home on 2 parcels totaling 7.75 +/- acres in Lunenburg County, VA
• This homes measures 2,922 +/- sf., and features an eat-in kitchen, family room w/fireplace, living room, sun porch & utility room.
• Hardwood flooring & carpet
• Heating: electric baseboard; Cooling: 2 zone central AC
• Well & septic system; electric water heater
• Spacious front porch
• Large majestic oaks surround the house located on top of a knoll overlooking grassy fields and farm land. With some modernization, this solid home can be show place for many years to come!!
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth at 434-955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434 955 9707
info@nichollsauction.com