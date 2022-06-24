Construction scheduled to begin June 27 on ND 8 near Richardton

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 27, on North Dakota Highway 8 to Fourth Street near Richardton.



The ND 8 project will consist of micro-milling and chip sealing.



Lane closures are expected throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers and pilot cars will help direct traffic through construction.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the projects and slight delays are expected.



The project is expected to be complete this summer.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.444

