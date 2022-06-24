CloudAtlas Cybersecurity Helps Organizations Protect IT Environments
Organizations need to build a capability that responds to threats by maintaining the capability to protect the IT environment and minimize impacts when they do arise, and that’s what CloudAtlas does.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on providing safe, secure, and compliant cloud migration and modernization at an accelerated pace, announces enhanced cybersecurity is available via its CloudAtlas platform.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud co-founder and CTO
Regardless of the state of digital transformation, risk is everywhere. And security is not something magically managed when an organization moves from on-premises to the cloud. However, the cloud can make managing security significantly easier and that is where the new cybersecurity capability of CloudAtlas can help. CloudAtlas starts by providing a comprehensive evaluation of deployed cybersecurity technologies, risk management policies, and processes utilized. This cybersecurity capability analysis follows the Zero Trust Model and provides insight into the Microsoft and Azure Secure Scores to help create an actionable improvement plan to address threats and to track cybersecurity capability over time so that practices can evolve and improve to better protect the business.
As security leaders are increasingly asked to bring value to the business, CloudAtlas Cybersecurity helps them do this by opening cloud environments for innovation with an eye on security. It does this by focusing on threat intelligence, capability management and risk management. Instead of trying to chase every emerging threat, CloudAtlas helps businesses by ensuring there is threat intelligence on attacks and alerts and telemetry to manage those threats. That is done via a cybersecurity capability catalog of remediation elements that should be in place to address those threats and minimize exposure to them. Finally, CloudAtlas helps prioritize risks and put cybersecurity investment into action.
“CloudAtlas takes a three-pronged approach to cybersecurity – starting with a focus on security maturity and controls, followed by a detailed zero-trust and readiness assessment combined with traditional controls-based maturity, and wrapping up with a detailed security analysis using Azure and Microsoft secure scores and detailed technology analytics.” notes Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud co-founder and CTO. “It is impossible to protect against every evolving threat so organizations need to build a capability that responds to threats by maintaining the capability to protect the IT environment and minimize negative impacts when they do arise, and that’s what CloudAtlas Cybersecurity does.”
