Submit Release
News Search

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,676 in the last 365 days.

CloudAtlas Cybersecurity Helps Organizations Protect IT Environments

UnifyCloud Logo

Accelerate migration to the cloud with UnifyCloud

On-premises and cloud security analysis from CloudAtlas helps secure IT infrastructure

Organizations need to build a capability that responds to threats by maintaining the capability to protect the IT environment and minimize impacts when they do arise, and that’s what CloudAtlas does.”
— Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud co-founder and CTO
REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly growing information technology and cloud solutions provider with a focus on providing safe, secure, and compliant cloud migration and modernization at an accelerated pace, announces enhanced cybersecurity is available via its CloudAtlas platform.

Regardless of the state of digital transformation, risk is everywhere. And security is not something magically managed when an organization moves from on-premises to the cloud. However, the cloud can make managing security significantly easier and that is where the new cybersecurity capability of CloudAtlas can help. CloudAtlas starts by providing a comprehensive evaluation of deployed cybersecurity technologies, risk management policies, and processes utilized. This cybersecurity capability analysis follows the Zero Trust Model and provides insight into the Microsoft and Azure Secure Scores to help create an actionable improvement plan to address threats and to track cybersecurity capability over time so that practices can evolve and improve to better protect the business.

As security leaders are increasingly asked to bring value to the business, CloudAtlas Cybersecurity helps them do this by opening cloud environments for innovation with an eye on security. It does this by focusing on threat intelligence, capability management and risk management. Instead of trying to chase every emerging threat, CloudAtlas helps businesses by ensuring there is threat intelligence on attacks and alerts and telemetry to manage those threats. That is done via a cybersecurity capability catalog of remediation elements that should be in place to address those threats and minimize exposure to them. Finally, CloudAtlas helps prioritize risks and put cybersecurity investment into action.

“CloudAtlas takes a three-pronged approach to cybersecurity – starting with a focus on security maturity and controls, followed by a detailed zero-trust and readiness assessment combined with traditional controls-based maturity, and wrapping up with a detailed security analysis using Azure and Microsoft secure scores and detailed technology analytics.” notes Vivek Bhatnagar, UnifyCloud co-founder and CTO. “It is impossible to protect against every evolving threat so organizations need to build a capability that responds to threats by maintaining the capability to protect the IT environment and minimize negative impacts when they do arise, and that’s what CloudAtlas Cybersecurity does.”

About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.

Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

CloudAtlas Cybersecurity Helps Organizations Protect IT Environments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.