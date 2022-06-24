FundHER World Capital Announces Additional Recipients of 1% Shares of Business

Beth Caplan and Gloria Gennaro have just been named as recipients of 1% share in FundHER World Capital.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose Vitale, visionary investor and President of DRA Family Office, has just announced that Beth Caplan and Gloria Gennaro will each receive a 1% share in FundHER World Capital.

Vitale is giving away 10% of her shares in FundHER World Capital to select partners who have demonstrated personal integrity and a commitment to revolutionizing how women business owners get funding.

“By giving away 10% of my company, I am demonstrating my passion and devotion to giving deserving women opportunities to build wealth,” says Vitale. “I have spent the last several years vetting people whom I believe have the integrity, knowledge, and talent to revolutionize the state of funding for women business owners.”

“Beth and Gloria both have unique experiences that will help women build thriving businesses,” Vitale adds.

“I’m a fanatic for impact. My natural inclination is to gravitate to initiatives with world-changing outcomes, first with NASA, currently at Rainforest Partnership (RP), where I serve as Chief Strategy Officer, and now also with FundHER World Capital,” says Beth Caplan.

As RP’s CSO, Caplan works with the CEO and team to design and deploy strategies unlocking the outsized results required for the exponential growth in impact that will achieve its vision of thriving tropical rainforests and a vibrant planet.

Caplan adds, “I’m excited by this unparalleled initiative to shatter existing capital paradigms so funding flows to female founders, creating abundance that will lift individuals, families, communities, and economies.”

Gloria Gennaro is passionate about the venture world. Before joining Akkadian Ventures as an Associate on their deal sourcing team, Gloria managed the expansion strategies of multiple startups. She recently relocated to Miami to participate in the city’s evolving tech ecosystem and grow the firm’s presence on the East Coast.

“Understanding a company’s financial implications from fundraising to cash management to forecasting is key to its long-term success,” explains Gennaro. “As a woman in finance, I want to use my platform to provide female entrepreneurs with the skills, guidance, support, knowledge, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to fruition.”

To learn more about DRA Family Office and FundHER World Capital, visit https://drafamilyoffice.com/. Interested investors can contact info@drafamilyoffice.com for more information.

