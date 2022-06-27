BusinessExpos.com Brings Largest CannaTech Expo in the Midwest to the Chicago Area this August
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals for the 4th annual Illinois CannaTech Expo from Aug. 3rd - 4th, 2022 at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illi.
As more licenses have been awarded in Illinois, we are excited to see a new, more diverse population represented in the Illinois market.
As reported by WTTW, “Illinois’ cannabis industry just got a little more diverse and a little more creative. The state has awarded 48 cultivation licenses to craft cannabis growers. And, according to officials, 100% of the licenses are going to social equity winners.”
Read the full article here: https://news.wttw.com/2022/06/07/all-48-craft-cannabis-licenses-awarded-social-equity-applicants
Following our recent New Jersey CannaTech Expo, we anticpate our Illinois event to bring the same level of success to CannaTech professionals in attendance.
“It’s been amazing. I’ve got some fantastic leads from new growers in the burgeoning New Jersey market,” said Anthony Awerbach with Grow Light Central.
“I really enjoyed this show and felt it was really valuable,” said Jenny Germano with ICS Consulting Service about our New Jersey expo. Germano will also be exhibiting and speaking at our Illinois expo.
With many industry exhibitors, dozens of seminar speakers, and key sponsors, this is one event serious CannaTech professionals will not want to miss.
“Our sponsors’ knowledge of the cannabis industry standards, regulations, and commitment to providing education and support to this emerging industry is a great added value to our events,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with BusinessExpos.com, said.
Key sponsors include:
● Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan
● Simple Solvents
● Cannabis & Tech Today
With seminars covering a variety of topics from Risk Management and Marketing all the way to the latest in Cultivation and Processing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about every facet of this booming $1.87 billion industry.
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Other key sessions include:
● “Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Tips & Tricks” - Brandon Bahr, Simple Solvents
● “Introduction to Blockchain & its Uses in the Cannabis Industry” - Joshua Bam, Gravis Law
● “What Licenses are Expected to be Available in Illinois, Ohio and Michigan in 2022 and How Can You Get One?” - John Mackewich, Mackewich Legal Counsel
● “Preparing for Cannabis Compliance in Illinois: The Foundation for Success” – Jennifer Germano, ICS Consulting Service
● “The State of Cannabis - A Payments Perspective” - Joe Zahaitis, Bankcard International Group
● “Skin in the Game: The Intersection of Military Leadership and Cannabis Panel” - Todd Scattini, Harvest 360 Technologies
To view the full agenda schedule, visit https://businessexpos.com/agenda/.
“We are anxious to hear and see what everyone has been working on, I'm sure there will be some cool updated technology and products displayed at all of our upcoming shows,” said Wynn.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo?
Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Looking to exhibit or attend one of our other Emerging Industry expos? Consider these dates in our lineup:
● Ohio MedTech - Sept. 28 - 29, 2022 - Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, OH
● Nevada GreenTech - Dec. 8-9, 2022 - Ballys Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - March 2-3, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan, PR
● MI CannaTech - May 3-4, 2023 - Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Ohio CannaTech - June 28-29, 2023 - Duke Energy Convention Center, Cincinnati, OH
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
Jennifer Wynn
