Artificial Fur Market is Rising Exponentially at Rate of 18.55% During the Forecast Period | Analysis and Trends

Market Analysis and Insights of Artificial Fur Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global artificial fur market will project a CAGR of 18.55% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth in the demand for artificial fur made up natural fibers, growth and expansion of apparel industry, ever-rising demand for branded cloths coupled with increasing personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of artificial fur market.
From the name itself, it is clear that artificial fur is the fashion fabric that is manufactured using fake fur. Also known as faux fur, artificial fur is made from acrylic polymer or synthetic fiber. Polymer technology is used to manufacture artificial fur that makes it look like natural and real fur.
Increased introduction of modern artificial fur products such as fashion apparel and home decorative items and changing lifestyles of humans especially in the developing economies are the major factors fostering growth of the market. Rising regarding changing fashion trends via various social networking platforms and growing brand awareness will further create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Growing number of celebrity endorsements, rising penetration of e-commerce platforms, growing awareness about animal poaching and cruelty and growing focus of the major manufacturers on technological advancements are other important factors bolstering the market growth rate.
However, intense pricing pressure over the manufacturers and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will pose a major challenge to the growth of market. Availability of counterfeit products made of cheap raw materials will further derail the market growth rate. Lack of strong distribution network in the backward areas will further restrict the scope of growth.
Global Artificial Fur Market Scope and Market Size
The artificial fur market is segmented on the basis of material type, style, size, end-user, sales channel and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of material type, artificial fur market is segmented into 100% acrylic, 100% polyester, acrylic and acrylic blends and polyester and polyester blends.
Artificial fur market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for artificial fur market includes apparel, upholstery and home textiles and other accessories. Apparel has been further segmented into coats, jackets, blazers, and dresses. Upholstery and home textile has been further segmented into blanket and throws, sofa covers, door mats and carpet rugs, and pillow. Other accessories have been further segmented into bags, socks, boots, caps, mobile covers.
Based on style, artificial fur market is segmented into solid pattern and animal pattern.
On the basis of size, artificial fur market is segmented into short, medium and long.
Based on end-user, artificial fur market is segmented into men, women and kids.
Based on sales channel, artificial fur market is segmented into online and offline. Online has been segmented into e-tailer websites and company websites. Offline has been segmented into retail stores, specialty stores and standalone stores.
