Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Stun Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Stun Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 22 2022, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:54 pm, three suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a stun gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.