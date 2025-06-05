MPD Makes an Arrest in Northeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 3:02 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2600 block of 10th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. The suspect and victim were in an argument over an electric vehicle charging cable. During the dispute, the suspect shot the victim. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with MPD’s Real Time Crime Center tracked the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was located inside of a residence in the 1000 block of Bryant Place, Northeast. A barricade was declared and members of MPD’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. After several hours, the suspect exited the location and was placed under arrest without incident.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 46-year-old Ato Ocran, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Destruction Of Property and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 25082875

###