Miami-Based HR Tech Startup, Passprt.io, Appoints Former NBC Exec Mike Guerrieri as Chief Marketing Officer
Mike Guerrieri, Chief Marketing Officer, Passprt.io
Mike Guerrieri joins as CMO ahead of the company's formal launch. He will be tasked with overseeing platform growth and content for Passprt's e-learning portal.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passprt.io announced today that it has tapped long-time NBC executive, Mike Guerrieri as Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder. For Guerrieri, this new role follows more than two decades of work for NBC affiliates and eight Regional Emmy awards. "It's a big day for this company and for the HR community we serve. The addition of Mike Guerrieri to our team will ensure that we not only have the biggest HR social network on the planet but also the most engaging and entertaining learning resources as well" said Passprt.io CEO and co-founder, Pierce Brehm.
About Passprt.io
Passprt.io is the newest and most comprehensive resource fully dedicated to supporting the HR community. Combining the elements of social networking, e-learning and a massive online marketplace, Passprt.io has redefined HR enablement. The platform is currently in beta test phase and plans to formally launch to the public during the forth quarter of 2022.
Kaila Deribeprey
Passprt.io
+1 9546376882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn