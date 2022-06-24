Virginia Emcee Nia Dinero releases "Just For Now" Deluxe Edition and Visual Album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nia Dinero, an ASCAP hip-pop artist, releases her much anticipated visual album "Just for Now, " to include a deluxe edition of new music. Co-directed by VisualsByPhy, "Just for Now" thematically depicts the path of everyday women through love and relationships and creates an "urban chic" vibe by drawing inspiration from the television program Insecure and Beyonce's popular Lemonade album.
Watch "Just for Now": https://youtu.be/z9D-OIgtxdk
The deluxe edition features six songs of newly released music including tracks "For Fun," “For Me” “For Now” and the highly anticipated "Big Mood" which will be released on all platforms on Monday, June 27th.
Prior to the pandemic, the film was made with a cast and crew from the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Featuring musical production by MikewillMadeIT, Dannyebtracks, Damien Ed Wavy, Beats inside Beats, and Dinero herself, Nia's visual album showcases her lyricism, vocal prowess, and natural flow behind the mic.
The launch also follows the release of "Birthday" and "Meditate," which can also be seen in the visual album now available on all streaming platforms.
For More Information on Nia Dinero:
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/NiaDinero
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/0BaeQRv9aISIdzXYegJn7G
Soundcloud https://soundcloud.com/nia-dinero-1
Website http://www.niadinero.com
About Nia Dinero
Brittany Lauren Brown, known professionally as Nia Dinero is a recording artist, songwriter, and record producer from Dumfries, Virginia Her music is a fusion of Hip-hop, Pop, and Soul.
Receiving her start in the Hip-Pop Duo "Dreamz2Dinero", Nia Dinero's talent is one that reveals the uncovering of something special and long overdue. Nia's raw talent has been expressed on many local and regional stages that gained the support of her peers and industry influencers. Possessing an articulate flow, with a laid-back yet flirtatiously aggressive swagger; Nia Dinero brings a unique, cunning, and clever perspective in the art of rap that she calls Hip-Pop. She released her first official single "Super Nia" in 2016 and has put out multiple singles including the "Meditate" and radio banger "Birthday" gaining over 85,000 YouTube views. Merging genres of hip-hop, pop, and r&b, Nia Dinero is ready to leave the music industry thirsty for a female artist they've never experienced before. Nia has been featured on WUSA9 Great Day Washington DMV Sound Check, Kulture Vultures, Thisis50, and BET Jams for her latest single and visual “Birthday.” From metaphoric punch lines to an added comedy and sense of truth, Nia Dinero plans on taking Pop Soul to unprecedented heights with the fuel to land on top.
Avery Jones
AblazePR
avery@ablazeprllc.com
