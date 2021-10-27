#ShareTheMicInCyber and New America Establish Partnership to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in Cybersecurity Industry
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With support from Google, Twitter, and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the hallmark of the partnership will be a fellowship that increases access to opportunities for marginalized and diverse professionals in the cybersecurity profession.
Today, #ShareTheMicInCyber, a movement to highlight Black cybersecurity professionals, established a partnership with New America as a part of its commitment to eliminate systemic racism in cybersecurity and advance a culture of inclusion and diversity in the industry. The partnership will include a fellowship, launching in 2022, centered on research, mentorship, and professional development activities.
“The need to build greater diversity in cybersecurity brings together national security, industry, community, and equity needs,” said Peter W. Singer, Strategist and Senior Fellow at New America and co-coordinator of the #ShareTheMicInCyber partnership. “It is the literal definition of a win for all. We couldn’t be more excited and proud to join in taking #ShareTheMicInCyber to the next needed level.”
In partnership with New America, #ShareTheMicInCyber will become more than a movement, evolving to an actionable learning and growth experience for cybersecurity professionals. Fellows will dive deep on technical and policy challenges, expand their networks, and hone professional skills like media engagement.
The #ShareTheMicInCyber fellowship, a first-of-its-kind program launching in 2022, will provide cybersecurity professionals from diverse backgrounds with an opportunity to conduct policy research and analysis, explore critical cyber security issues, and explore questions of diversity and the human side of cybersecurity.
“We are excited to expand the impact of #ShareTheMicInCyber by creating a fellowship that will allow for sustained and deeper impact,” said Camille Stewart, Co-founder of #ShareTheMicInCyber. “Our focus on amplifying and investing in middle career talent is designed to be a beacon for new comers and a pipeline for future leaders. The industry investment in this initiative is a recognition that investment in a diverse workforce at all levels will better equip us to meet the ever-evolving and increasingly complex security challenges we face as a society.”
“The outcomes that we’ve seen from the four #ShareTheMicInCyber campaigns--to include strengthening and expanding networks, deepening inclusion, and connecting people with more job and professional opportunities in cybersecurity show us that this movement must be rooted and fully resourced so that we can grow its impact,” said Lauren Zabierek, Co-founder of #ShareTheMicInCyber. “We are so thrilled to partner with New America and are grateful to the organizations for their support for this endeavor.”
#ShareTheMicInCyber campaign highlights the experiences of Black practitioners in this field, catalyzes a critical conversation on race in the industry, and shines a light on Black practitioners’ accomplishments to showcase them as experts in their fields all while creating professional opportunities and bringing the cyber community together. It has rapidly grown to include a number of partnerships and a scholarship that expand the mission to spark individual and collective action to create a more diverse industry.
Google, Twitter and Craig Newmark Philanthropies have joined as early funders of the project. Sweeping change requires collective participation and action. We are calling on industry colleagues to join in supporting this important effort.
For more information visit www.sharethemicincyber.com/fellowship
Media Contact: Joanne Zalatoris, zalatoris@newamerica.org, 202-847-4830
About New America:
New America is dedicated to renewing the promise of America, bringing us closer to our nation’s highest ideals. We’re a different kind of think tank: one dedicated to public problem-solving. Our team of visionary researchers, changemakers, technologists, and storytellers study and seize the opportunities presented by dramatic social and technological change. We search for powerful ideas, wherever they are, and collaborate with civic innovators around the country to develop evidence-based solutions.
