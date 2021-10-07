Ardian Technologies Receives Recognition for the 59th Presidential Inauguration Security Measures
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) recognize Ardian Technologies for its rapidly deployed cybersecurity solution.BOOTHWYN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ardian Technologies, the innovation leader in identity and access management, today announced that ArdianStack technology solutions have been formally recognized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) for it's complex security measures and implementation at the January 2021 59th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.
“The transfer of power from one executive administration to the next is a hallmark of our country’s great Democracy,” said Chief of Ceremonies, S. Maria Lohmeyerm. “Ardian Technologies successfully performed an incredible mission in a matter of ten days by building and implementing a fully secured, customized, and integrated electronic health screening program for the 59th Presidential Inaugural Ceremonies at the United States Capitol. Your solution was thorough, tactical, intelligent, and agile for the fluid and rapidly changing environment associated with the COVID-19 health protocols and increased security measures experienced during this unique year.”
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) is responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol. With the events of January 6th in the distant past, Ardian’s ArdianStack solution and joint efforts with national security set a precedent for future engagements and events of all sizes, demographics, and affiliations. Within nine days of the presidential inauguration, Ardian deployed a highly effective and no-breach security process to encompass COVID-19 health screenings for all medical experts, on-site security, government officials, entertainers, staff, and employees.
“The presidential inauguration is a sacred and prestigious event. Recognition from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) for our contributions to the 59th Presidential Inauguration reinforces our growing footprint in security, identity, and access management,'' said Ardian Technologies Co-Founder, Maria Shelton. “Our primary responsibility is to provide well-thought-out, tactical, intelligent, secure, and tech-proof solutions to satisfy the needs of any organization. We are greatly honored to be recognized by the esteemed congressional committee and uphold our commitment to secure the health and safety of people, places, and sensitive data.”
The recognition comes at a time of expansion for Ardian Technologies, which recently added new programming to its ArdianStack platform for the Internet of Things and Biometrics. The company will release the new advancements of the ArdianStack data hub platform to the public Fall 2021. Ardian Technologies' growth has been fueled by attracting resellers, technology partners, manufacturers, security, hospitality, sports, entertainment, and other industries that make up the identity and access management market. Ardian today serves over 350 operations, facilities, and IT teams across the globe.
About Ardian Technologies
Ardian Technologies makes data security and data management accessible for all. A leader in data protection since 1998, Ardian capabilities are trusted and secure, serving within the business, corporate, entertainment and government environments. ArdianStack, Ardian’s data management platform, leverages intelligence, security and compliant data-engagement solutions satisfying the needs of organizations. Certified by the US Department of Homeland Security, Ardian is committed to helping organizations stay safe and secure. Ardian Technologies corporate headquarters are located in Pennsylvania.
