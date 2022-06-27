Business Reporter: Giving a leg-up to clients to get on the property ladder
How a finance platform turns renters into homeownersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, consumer fintech platform Lower’s CEO Dan Snyder talks about how the buying, selling and refinancing of homes can be enabled by technology. Traditionally, homebuying is a drawn-out and cumbersome process, where the the barriers to enter for first time homebuyers is high. Forty per cent of Lower’s clientele – well above the national average percentage – is made up of them. With schemes such as Home Pass TM and MortgagePass which backs customers with cash offers to increase their chances of winning a bidding war.. In case financing for a client gets delayed, Lower will buy the property with cash as agreed and then sell it back to the customer at the same price.
Given how much time people nowadays spend on their smart phones, Lower has created a mobile-first finance platform that offers services throughout the whole home buying and ownership journey from saving to buying and insurance to refinancing. To be able to reach out to customers at various touchpoints along their property purchasing journey, the company has built partnerships with real estate agents, builders, and financial brokers, and has established a real estate agent arm.
To learn more about how fintech can enable home buying, read the article.
