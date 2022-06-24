Submit Release
OFFGAMERS CELEBRATES ITS 18TH ANNIVERSARY

Your Gaming Alliance

ORCSOME 18TH ANNIVERSARY FEAST!

There's this great sense of pleasure and happiness to bear witness to OffGamers' 18th birthday. We're looking forward to breaking more boundaries and achieving more together with everyone.”
— said Leonard Chee, CEO of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year with a collaboration with PayPal! Join in on the Orcsome Celebration and get all your gaming needs in one place. Customers can look forward to more promotions, giveaways and discounts for their favourite digital products.

During the campaign period, lucky customers would also have a chance to win up to USD100 worth of store credits when they check out with PayPal. At the end of the campaign, a total of 180 winners will be chosen! These promotions will be ongoing on the official OffGamers site and their mobile app.

“We are happy to be partnering with PayPal to celebrate OffGamers' latest milestone. Hopefully, this will help propel more partnership opportunities with PayPal for our customers.” Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnerships Director from OffGamers.

This is the third campaign that OffGamers and PayPal are partnering on this year. The previous campaigns were for the Lunar New Year Celebrations and their Spring Sale.

The event will be ongoing from 9 June 2022 to 25 June 2022 and is open to our customers globally.

About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

OFFGAMERS GLOBAL VCA
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
