Exterior Wall Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Exterior Wall Systems Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the exterior wall systems market share is expected to reach $292.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.74%. According to the exterior wall systems market analysis, the growing demand for green buildings is contributing to the growth of the market.

The exterior wall systems market consists of sales of exterior wall systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as an envelope to an outer wall of a building to protect the covered interior from the external environment. An exterior wall system is the main concept in building design and construction that creates a wrapper around the masonry structure to protect it from environmental influences.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. According to the exterior wall systems market research, companies in the market are launching new, innovative products. For instance, in March 2021, DuPont, a US-based chemicals company, launched new DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) film for laminating exterior wall and roofing panels. Similarly, in February 2019, DuPont announced the launch of DuPont Tyvek DrainVent Rainscreen to provide advanced protection against moisture damage in exterior wall systems.

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Segments

The global exterior wall systems market is segmented:

By Type: Ventilated Façade, Curtain Wall, Non-Ventilated Façade

By Material: Bricks and Stone, Metal Panels, Plaster Boards, Fiber Cement, Ceramic Tiles, EIFS, Glass Panels, High-Pressure Laminate Boards, Fiberglass Panels, Wood Boards, Others (Vinyl)

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global exterior wall systems market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides exterior wall systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the exterior wall systems global market, exterior wall systems market share, exterior wall systems global market segments and geographies, exterior wall systems global market players, exterior wall systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, Sika AG, Etex Group, Owens Corning, Evonik Industries AG, Holcim, USG Boral, DuPont, Fletcher Building, Egger Group, Toray Industries Inc, CSR Ltd, CRH, Cornerstone Building Brands, Schweiter Technologies AG, AGC Inc, and James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

