MEET to Showcase Its Expertise to International Companies Expanding into the U.S. at SelectUSA 2022
SelectUSA is the highest-profile event in the United States dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI).
SelectUSA is a one-stop shop for international companies entering the U.S. to connect with top economic developers, industry experts, investors, and service providers.”NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEET, a company that helps international business-to-business companies gain traction and scale in the U.S. through trade shows, events, and strategic connections, will be an exhibitor at the SelectUSA Investment Summit from June 26th through the 29th.
— Bill Kenney
“SelectUSA is a one-stop shop for international companies entering the U.S. to connect with top economic developers, industry experts, investors, and service providers. It’s an event where we can do what we do best, which is to engage the community and make high-value strategic connections. We will be there to both meet companies and leaders who need our help and also help participants more broadly connect to the information and resources they need to reach the U.S. success milestones.” said MEET founder, Bill Kenney.
In addition, MEET will host a talk titled “SCALE NOW: Entering the U.S. Market and Gaining Traction Fast” on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT (New York time) to help participants take their next growth steps after SelectUSA.
Bill continued, “SelectUSA is an ideal event because organizers make it really easy to network with participants. The mobile app is a great example. Tools such as these are critical as there will be companies from 80+ markets, speakers, government officials, and many more stakeholders at the event that are great potential connections. The platform helps us achieve our goals efficiently. ”
MEET Client Advocate, Erin Phillips, also commented, “Most marketing dollars are spent with the hope of someday getting face-to-face with prospects. Trade shows and events like SelectUSA deliver the most efficient way to this end yet sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and attendees squander this opportunity.”
MEET helps clients engage, attract, and enroll quality prospects through events in order to produce faster and more cost-efficient results. They develop strategy, provide representation, secure speaking opportunities, enroll prospects, measure results, and catalog best practices. The goal is to drive a steady stream of high-quality prospects while continually improving each client’s event participation return on investment.
Attendees can stop by Booth 1110 and learn more about how MEET can help deliver fast and efficient growth through effective event participation, strategic connections, market and competitive intelligence, local knowledge, and added bandwidth.
