Atom Computing CEO Rob Hays Confirmed for Highly Anticipated Roundtable at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit
Atom Computing designed and built our first-generation machine in less than two years and our team was the fastest to deliver a 100-qubit system. We’ve seen a tremendous amount of investor interest.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that Rob Hays, Chief Executive Officer and President of Atom Computing, will join the highly anticipated roundtable discussion at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit. Rob was previously Chief Strategy Officer for Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group and, prior to that, he was Vice President and General Manager for Intel’s Xeon processor roadmaps. He has more than 20 years of technology leadership experience, pushing the limits of computing performance and accelerating innovation.
— Rob Hays, CEO and President of Atom Computing
“Rob is a powerful leader! I am overjoyed that Rob has accepted the invitation to join the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit,” said Maëva Ghonda, Chair. “Under Rob’s great leadership, Atom Computing successfully raised $60 Million to commercialize the world’s most stable quantum computer. Moreover, this year, his company set a world-record coherence time for neutral atom qubits. I cannot wait to glean unique insights from this master strategist at the Summit.”
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior business leaders will acquire critical knowledge from the chief executives shaping the quantum industry to establish their strategic deployment of quantum computing. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading CEOs in Quantum Computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
Rob Hays will be joined by the following quantum computing leaders at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit:
* Opening Remarks: Maëva Ghonda, Chair
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
* Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director of the United States Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
Quantum AI Institute, 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC 20006, USA
Quantum AI Institute
Quantum AI Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other