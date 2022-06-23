Submit Release
Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1815

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1815

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1295

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, SCAVELLO, MENSCH,

COSTA AND VOGEL, JUNE 23, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in criminal homicide, providing for

the offense of fentanyl delivery resulting in death.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2506.1. Fentanyl delivery resulting in death.

(a) Legislative intent.--

(1) The General Assembly's intent of this section is to

assist in prosecuting a person who sells or otherwise profits

from the sale of unlawful fentanyl that causes the death of

another person.

(2) This section may be referred to as "Tyler's Law."

(b) Offense defined.--A person commits a felony of the first

degree if the person intentionally sells or engages in a

monetary transaction to distribute fentanyl and the distribution

results in the death of another due to the use of the fentanyl.

