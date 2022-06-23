Senate Bill 1295 Printer's Number 1815
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1815
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1295
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ARGALL, LANGERHOLC, SCAVELLO, MENSCH,
COSTA AND VOGEL, JUNE 23, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 23, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in criminal homicide, providing for
the offense of fentanyl delivery resulting in death.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2506.1. Fentanyl delivery resulting in death.
(a) Legislative intent.--
(1) The General Assembly's intent of this section is to
assist in prosecuting a person who sells or otherwise profits
from the sale of unlawful fentanyl that causes the death of
another person.
(2) This section may be referred to as "Tyler's Law."
(b) Offense defined.--A person commits a felony of the first
degree if the person intentionally sells or engages in a
monetary transaction to distribute fentanyl and the distribution
results in the death of another due to the use of the fentanyl.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18