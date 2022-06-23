Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1816
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - in shaping America's musical score, being woven into the
tapestry of our nation, enriching our lives and pushing the
boundaries of creativity; and
WHEREAS, Black music has fueled a myriad of genres, including
rhythm and blues, jazz, gospel, country, rap and more, spanning
decades and geography; and
WHEREAS, Black music has conveyed the hopes and struggles of
a resilient people through spirituals mourning the original sin
of slavery and later heralding freedom from bondage, jazz
conveying hard truths, the sounds of Motown influencing the
Civil Rights Movement and hip-hop and rhythm and blues reminding
us of the work that still lies ahead; and
WHEREAS, The music created by Black artists continues to
influence musicians of all persuasions, entertain people of all
backgrounds and shape the story of our nation; and
WHEREAS, During "Black Music Appreciation Month," we honor
and pay homage to Black musicians, singers and contributors to
the music industry, past and present, whose innovative talents
and artistic expression unite us, build community, generate
empathy and foster a shared identity; and
WHEREAS, We celebrate Black artists who have used their songs
to stand up to injustice, fight for equality and reflect a
mirror on society, reminding us all of our enduring obligation
to deliver the promise of America for all Americans; and
WHEREAS, We celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Black music
on American culture and recognize the indelible impact it
continues to have on the world; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of June 2022 as
"Black Music Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.
