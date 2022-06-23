Senate Resolution 320 Printer's Number 1816

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - in shaping America's musical score, being woven into the

tapestry of our nation, enriching our lives and pushing the

boundaries of creativity; and

WHEREAS, Black music has fueled a myriad of genres, including

rhythm and blues, jazz, gospel, country, rap and more, spanning

decades and geography; and

WHEREAS, Black music has conveyed the hopes and struggles of

a resilient people through spirituals mourning the original sin

of slavery and later heralding freedom from bondage, jazz

conveying hard truths, the sounds of Motown influencing the

Civil Rights Movement and hip-hop and rhythm and blues reminding

us of the work that still lies ahead; and

WHEREAS, The music created by Black artists continues to

influence musicians of all persuasions, entertain people of all

backgrounds and shape the story of our nation; and

WHEREAS, During "Black Music Appreciation Month," we honor

and pay homage to Black musicians, singers and contributors to

the music industry, past and present, whose innovative talents

and artistic expression unite us, build community, generate

empathy and foster a shared identity; and

WHEREAS, We celebrate Black artists who have used their songs

to stand up to injustice, fight for equality and reflect a

mirror on society, reminding us all of our enduring obligation

to deliver the promise of America for all Americans; and

WHEREAS, We celebrate the extraordinary legacy of Black music

on American culture and recognize the indelible impact it

continues to have on the world; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of June 2022 as

"Black Music Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.

20220SR0320PN1816 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29