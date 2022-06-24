U.S. Air Force Deputy Director Dr. Michael J. Hayduk Announced as Special Guest of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior leaders in business and government will acquire critical knowledge from the CEOs shaping this vital industry.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, the Deputy Director of the Information Directorate at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), will be the Special Guest Speaker at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit.
— Maëva Ghonda, Chair
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior leaders in business and government will acquire critical knowledge from the chief executives shaping the quantum computing industry to establish their strategic deployment of quantum computing. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading CEOs in Quantum Computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
“It is a great honor that Dr. Michael J. Hayduk will be the Special Guest Speaker of the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit! Dr. Hayduk is a lauded inventor and a highly respected leader in the quantum industry. He is a recipient of the prestigious AFRL’s Patent of the Year Award and a named inventor on U.S. Air Force Patent# US6326910B1 for Photonic Analog-to-Digital Conversion Using Light Absorbers which was awarded by the United States Patent Office,” said Maëva Ghonda, Chair and Global Quantum Computing Intellectual Property Expert. “At the AFRL, Dr. Hayduk plays a key role in overseeing an annual budget of over $1.8 Billion, where he is also responsible for coordinating the AFRL’s Quantum Information Science research portfolio spanning six technical directorates.”
Dr. Michael J. Hayduk will be joined by the following quantum computing leaders at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit:
* Opening Remarks: Maëva Ghonda, Chair
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
* Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director of the United States Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
For additional information and event registration, please visit the conference website by clicking here.
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
Quantum AI Institute, 2020 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington DC 20006, United States of America
Quantum AI Institute
Quantum AI Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other