Decedent Identified Homicide: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:20 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, an autopsy was completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The decedent has been identified 44-year-old Anthony Jerome Howard, of no fixed address.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.