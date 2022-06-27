NAMIC Announces Call for Nominations for the 2022 – 2023 Executive Leadership Development Program
NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is now accepting nominations for its award-winning Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP) Class XXII, presented in partnership with the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Spanning a seven-month timeframe, the sessions will occur in October and December 2022 and February and May 2023 at Darden University in Charlottesville and Rosslyn, Virginia. The deadline to submit nominations for the ELDP Class XXII is August 31, 2022.
“For more than twenty years, our Executive Leadership Development Program has helped increase diversity in executive suites, enabling participating companies to maximize the ROI of a diverse workforce in an increasingly competitive business environment.” said A. Shuanise Washington, the president and CEO of NAMIC, Inc. “ELDP graduates are identifying innovative ways to drive business growth in their companies in the face of improbable odds, volatility, and a changing economic climate.”
Charter Communications, a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator with more than 93,000 employees, is the Visionary Sponsor for the ELDP for the fourth consecutive year. Charter’s Rhonda Crichlow, senior vice president, and chief diversity officer was the special guest speaker for this year’s Class XXI graduates.
“ELDP represents notable talent in our field,” Crichlow said. “Through this program, participants cultivate excellence, build valuable connections with each other, and ultimately lead us forward. Through our sponsorship of ELDP, Charter’s goal is to ensure equal access to development opportunities in our industry and support the continued growth of our company’s diverse rising leaders.”
ELDP has been recognized for its success in addressing the unique challenges faced by executives of color while strengthening the competencies all executives need to excel in business. The ELDP curriculum explores a range of business-critical topics such as strategy, finance, marketing, innovation, and leadership agility, presented as integrated components of a holistic learning experience. Since its founding, more than seven hundred executives have participated in the program.
For more information about eligibility and nomination criteria, visit https://namic.com/professional-development/eldp/.
About NAMIC
NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access, and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America’s cultural richness. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile, and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports, and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
