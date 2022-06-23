Lightning Is Only One Flash Away

SPRINGFIELD - June 19-25 is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants everyone to be safe indoors during thunderstorms. "It is extremely dangerous for people to stand outside and take pictures of lightning," said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of IEMA. "During a storm, everyone should remain inside."





Summer weather in Illinois is unpredictable. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is partnering with all emergency management agencies and the five National Weather Service offices that serve Illinois. Together, we emphasize the dangers of lightning strikes and share ways to be safe during a thunderstorm.





Lightning safety tips include:





• Avoid open fields, hills, or ridge tops

• Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects

• Set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying area

• Stay away from water

• Your weather radio will provide real-time thunderstorm warning and information





Indoor lightning safety tips:





• Stay away from anything connected to electricity, landline phones, and plumbing

• Close and stay away from exterior windows and doors

• Stay away from balconies, porches, and open garages

• Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls

• Bring your pets inside









More tips on lightning safety can be found here:



