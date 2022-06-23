MARKET NEWS AUDIO REPORTS RETURN

SPRINGFIELD, Il - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has resumed its - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has resumed its grain and livestock market news audio reports . These reports offer third-party analysis and reporting of grain and livestock markets from across Illinois in an audio version available for download. The Office of Market News publishes prices and market analysis for corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, and hogs, as well as bi-weekly price comparisons of statewide production and input costs.





"For over 50 years, Market News has been a neutral outside third party contact to establish accurate market information. Illinois producers and agribusiness professionals have long utilized IDOA Market News reports as an information resource in making they're operations and businesses successful," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. "The Department maintains a high degree of trust and confidentiality with its private sector partners who provide the data utilized in the Market News reports. With that, we feel our reporting represents a true market picture of Illinois agriculture," Costello added.



