MARKET NEWS AUDIO REPORTS RETURN

SPRINGFIELD, Il - The Illinois Department of Agriculture has resumed its grain and livestock market news audio reports. These reports offer third-party analysis and reporting of grain and livestock markets from across Illinois in an audio version available for download. The Office of Market News publishes prices and market analysis for corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, and hogs, as well as bi-weekly price comparisons of statewide production and input costs.
"For over 50 years, Market News has been a neutral outside third party contact to establish accurate market information. Illinois producers and agribusiness professionals have long utilized IDOA Market News reports as an information resource in making they're operations and businesses successful," said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. "The Department maintains a high degree of trust and confidentiality with its private sector partners who provide the data utilized in the Market News reports. With that, we feel our reporting represents a true market picture of Illinois agriculture," Costello added.
Market News will be offering twice daily audio livestock market reports at 12 and 4 p.m. The Illinois grain audio report will also be available daily at 4 p.m. Both print and audio Market News reports are posted on the IDOA Website under the Consumers/Market News tab. Media outlets interested in utilizing the Market News audio reports may request download permission by contacting the Office of Market News at 217- 524-1083 or by emailing Jim Raftis at jim.raftis@illinois.gov.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.